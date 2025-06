New pass allows unlimited access to Metra, CTA, Pace

A new pass is now available for CTA, Pace, and Metra riders.

The "Regional Day Pass" allows unlimited rides across CTA, Metra, and Pace in a single day.

Riders can purchase the new pass through the Ventra app.

This new pass costs $2.50 more than the usual Metra day pass.

Weekday prices include:

$10 in Metra's single zone travel area ($6 for reduced fare card holders)

$13.50 in Metra's two-zone travel area ($8 for reduced fare card holders)

$16 in Metra's three-zone travel area ($9 for reduced fare card holders)

All weekend, "Regional Day Passes" will cost $9.50.

More information is available on the Ventra App.