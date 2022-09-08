Watch CBS News
Red Line trains bypass Cermak-Chinatown stop after shooting

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CTA Red Line trains are bypassing the Cermak-Chinatown stop as police investigate a shooting.

The Chicago Transit Authority reported trains are running, but not stopping at Cermak due to police activity.

The Fire Department said one person was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital from the scene in serious condition.

Further information on the shooting was not immediately available.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 7:07 PM

