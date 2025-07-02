Watch CBS News
Man critically injured in shooting on CTA Red Line train

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A man was critically injured in a shooting on a CTA Red Line Train near Chicago's South Loop early Wednesday morning. 

Just before 4:30 a.m., CTA officials said a 29-year-old man got into a fight with another man in the 1100 block of South State Street. The other man fired shots, hitting the 29-year-old in the thigh and buttocks. 

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. 

The shooter got off the train and ran southbound on State Street. 

No arrests have been made. 

The shooting is under investigation by Area Three detectives.  

According to the CTA, Red Line trains are running with significant delays due to a police investigation at Roosevelt. Trains are moving, and regular service is being restored.

