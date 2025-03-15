Watch CBS News
Track condition temporarily suspends Red Line service between Garfield and 95th

CTA Red Line service has been temporarily suspended between Garfield and 95th due to a track condition, according to the agency. 

Trains are currently operating only between Howard and Garfield.

Shuttle buses are being provided connecting service through Garfield to 95th.

Riders are being advised to take alternative lines and buses, including #29 State, in the meantime.

The agency says they are working to restore service as quickly as possible and to allow extra travel time.

CHECK: CTA updates

