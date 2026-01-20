Watch CBS News
Red Line service delayed at 95th stop due to rail switching issue, CTA says

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CTA Red Line service is experiencing delays at the 95th stop due to a rail switching issue on Tuesday night.

The public transportation agency announced the disruption just before 7:30 p.m. 

The Chicago Fire Department said impacted riders were taken via train to the 87th Street Red Line station. No injuries were reported.

The CTA said that shuttle buses were requested from 95th to Garfield to connect the impacted areas. 

Riders were advised to allow for extra time or to use alternate lines or means of transportation as crews are working to restore service.

Updates can be found on the CTA website.

