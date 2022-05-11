Red Cross honoring 12 community heroes Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The American Red Cross of Illinois is honoring 12 exceptional individuals for their contributions to the community.

The Red Cross is hosting its 20th annual Heroes Breakfast Wednesday morning.

CBS Chicago in the house to celebrate the 2022 Red Cross Heroes! They inspire us - while making impact in our community and around the world! @cbschicago #redcrossheroes @RedCrossIL pic.twitter.com/WELmamr8iv — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) May 11, 2022

Among the individuals being honored is Benjamin Kagan, the 2022 Youth Hero. He worked during the pandemic to help find open vaccine appointments for those in need.

He helped provide vaccine resources and worked one-on-one with people in need of the shot.