Two years after recreational marijuana legalization, customers are pleased and Illinois is raking in tax revenue

Two years after recreational marijuana legalization, customers are pleased and Illinois is raking in

CHICAGO (CBS) -- April 20 may be just another day for some, but for others, it's 4/20 – an homage to marijuana.

As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported this 4/20, the unofficial holiday may be celebrated more than ever this year – by taxpayers.

On Jan. 1, 2020, Mission Dispensary South Chicago was packed with lines wrapping around the block. It was a new year, and a new opportunity for people to legally buy marijuana without a prescription. One of those people was Hannah Honor.

"I don't have a medical card, but I have Crohn's disease and other chronic pain – so really I just use it to help manage pain," said Honor, who was buying pre-rolls and edibles at the dispensary on Tuesday.

Honor and other customers are in and out of dispensaries quickly these days – no longer waiting in massive lines.

"One of the things that happened with COVID is we were able to make sure that individuals were able to order online," said Gabriel Mendoza, executive vice president of retail operations for Mission Dispensaries.

Online orders are then paid for in store with a valid ID and cash.

Speaking of cash, Illinois recorded over $1 billion in non-medical marijuana sales last year. That was for 30 million items sold which is more than double the number of marijuana items sold in 2020.

Are people consuming more or are more people consuming?

"[We're] seeing people that coming in that are just brand new. 60 new people come through dispensary every single day," said Mendoza. He tells us Mission Dispensaries' point-of-sale system tracks the number of new customers.

Those new users might be drawn to new products like targeted-experience drops or cannabis-infused tonic water, or other popular edibles like gummies. But data CBS 2 reviewed from across the state shows good ol'-fashioned flower reigns supreme – something that Illinois is raking in, recreationally.

For example, a purchase of the same $60 strain brings $1.35 in tax if bought medicinally, but you'll pay almost $16 in tax for "adult use," a.k.a. recreational use.

"So what? They tax everything anyway," said Arthur Jones, who isn't fazed. Instead, he's focused on celebrating that this 4/20 marks almost two and a half years of legal shopping.

"I don't have to go outside and risk my freedom," Jones said. "Just come here and get my treats and go celebrate 4/20 every day."

