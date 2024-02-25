Record warmth ahead in Chicago. See how high temps will climb

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is on track for another record in the weather department this upcoming week.

CBS News Chicago

After a brief cold snap this weekend, temperatures will soar to record warmth early this week ahead of an approaching cold front.

Highs on Monday could break records, climbing into the mid-60s. Highs on Tuesday will approach 70 degrees, that's 30 degrees above normal for late February.

Our next strong cold front arrives late Tuesday, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area. Some of these storms may be severe, producing heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado threat.

Behind the front, much colder air returns for Wednesday and Thursday before yet another warm-up is expected late in the week. There's a chance of a rain-to-snow mix for Wednesday, then clearing skies for Thursday.

Tonight:

Mostly clear, light winds. Low 35.

Monday:

Mostly sunny, windy, and very warm. High 65. Winds S 15-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Tuesday:

Increasing clouds and very warm. Storm threat late in the day. High 70.

