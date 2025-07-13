Record turnout at Barrio Arts Festival in Chicago after fears of potential ICE raids

Record crowds turned out at this weekend's Barrio Arts Festival in Chicago's Humboldt Park, celebrating Puerto Rican culture.

This came after organizers spotted federal agents at the festival grounds this past Tuesday.

The weekend festival of art, music, dancing, and games boasted a record turnout — with visitors from Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin; Cleveland, Ohio; and numerous other cities. People drove just to be there.

But the 25th Annual Barrio Arts Festival on the grounds of the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture started with a different tone — with notes of concern, extra security, and a call for legal observers.

"I think people wanted to send a strong message to the administration that we're going to stand together," said Billy Ocasio, executive director of the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture and a former Chicago alderman. "I think that's the reason we have so many people here."

Last week, the appearance of federal agents at the museum caused fear and confusion.

Surveillance video shows a large group of agents in the parking lot this past Tuesday afternoon. Two of the men went inside the museum.

Museum officials said the agents were wearing mostly plain clothes, and when asked by staff, the agents refused all requests to show a warrant or any identification.

Museum leadership said they believe the agents were trying to learn about the area ahead of the festival, and they feared U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would try to make arrests during that event.

The Department of Homeland Security claimed the agents were gathered as part of an unrelated narcotics investigation.

Organizers said all the attention focused on that incident likely resulted in bigger turnout. Their biggest into 25 years. Last year, there were about 4,000 people at the event, and this year, that figure doubled.

Rosa Martinez Colon said this year was her first visit to the festival.

"It's absurd that we were going through this situation, so yeah, we have to come," she said.

Others, like the musicians scheduled to play, said there was no doubt the show would go on.

"My guys, my musicians, you know, guys, bring your passport, be ready," said Hermes Croatto Viera, a musician visiting from Puerto Rico. "We don't know what's going to happen. But we're going to go."

Looking ahead, the organizer for the neighboring Colombian Festival next weekend said they are working with staff at the Barrio Arts Festiva — with expectations that their attendance could also jump after seeing more traffic online.

"You know, all of this attention, we had half a million people visit our site yesterday," said Jorge Ortega, director and founder of the Colombian Festival.