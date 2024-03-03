Record-setting warmth possible in Chicago Sunday night, Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area might break a record Sunday night for warmth. The old record is 48 degrees, set in 1880. Temperatures are expected to be in the middle 50s.

The record high for Monday is 73 degrees, also set in 1880. Temperatures will reach close to that value.

There is a chance of storms later in the day Monday. A warm front will lift through during the day, opening the door for soaring temperatures. As the cold front approaches from the west, it will meet the warm air mass. Models show that isolated storms could fire later in the afternoon with the main threat arriving during the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has northern Illinois at a Level 1 (out of 5) for severe chances. Hail and localized flooding look to be the main hazards with the stronger cells.

Temperatures will be colder behind the front on Tuesday as they struggle in the 40s.

Forecast:

SUNDAY NIGHT: Turning cloudy. LOW: 55

MONDAY: Near record warmth. Windy and warm. Late day storm chance. HIGH: 72

TUESDAY: Chilly changes. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 49

