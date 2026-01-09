Record-setting January rain floods Chicago area streets, prompts unprecedented rainout for Bulls

Chicago saw its rainiest January day in more than 50 years on Thursday night, as the storms even forced an unprecedented rainout for the Bulls game at the United Center.

Chicago also tied a temperature record on Friday, with a high of 60 degrees, matching a record set in 1880, but people were still talking about the bizarre scenario at the United Center after the Bulls had to postpone Thursday night's game against the Heat.

Crews tried to mop up the court at the United Center, where condensation formed on the hardwood surface that sits on top of the ice rink the Blackhawks had just played on the night before. The Bulls-Heat game was supposed to tip, but after multiple attempts to mop up the moisture on the court, the Bulls postponed the game shortly before 9 p.m., deeming the playing surface unsafe.

It happened as heavy rain caused major flooding on roads and viaducts across Chicago and the suburbs, including on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said they're working with the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications and the Water Department to identify flooded locations and address issues on Friday.

CBS News Chicago meteorologist David Yeomans said Thursday was the wettest January day in Chicago in 51 years, and the city's third wettest January day on record.

"There was a record warm high temperature set just after midnight. It was 60 degrees this morning," he added.

Climate change means more frequent rain and flooding events like Thursday. What does that mean when it happens in January?

"Winter is Chicago's fastest warming season," Yeomans said. "This past summer, we saw a 500-year rain event and a 1,000-year rain event three weeks apart in Chicago, and now we are having to deal with heavy rain and flood events in the winter."

No new date has been set for the postponed Bulls-Heat game, but the Bulls have said fans' tickets from Thursday will be honored when a new game is scheduled.