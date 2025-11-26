Recent Chicago mpox outbreak now contained, officials say

A recent outbreak of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in Chicago is now contained.

The Chicago Department of Public Health said only two cases of the virus have been reported since Tuesday, Nov. 18. New cases have averaged one or fewer a day for several weeks, and fewer than 10 a week for more than a month.

"We are pleased to report that our coordinated public-health response has effectively contained the outbreak, and the current risk to the public is low," said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Olusimbo "Simbo" said in a news release. "Our teams — disease investigators, epidemiologists, clinicians, outreach staff, and so many others — moved quickly and worked tirelessly to contain this outbreak and protect Chicagoans."

The outbreak started in August, mainly among men in the LGBTQ+ community. Between June 1 and Nov. 24, there were 166 new mpox cases in Chicago — an increase of 374%, the CDPH said.

The new cases were largely among people who have not been vaccinated, and 24% were among people living with HIV, the CDPH said. Eight people were hospitalized with mpox during the timeframe.

Health officials said the risk to the public is low. But they said mpox is still circulating, and urged at-risk residents to get both doses of the mpox vaccine and to watch for symptoms — including a rash, headache, and chills.

On Sept. 25, the CDPH activated an incident command structure to manage an mpox outbreak response.

CDPH noted that the mpox vaccine is available at the CDPH's Sexual Health Clinics at 200 E. 115th St. in Roseland (Mondays, 9 a.m.-noon), 4909 W. Division St. in Austin (Tuesdays, 1 4 p.m.), and 2849 N. Clark St. in Lakeview (Fridays, 1-3:30 p.m.).

Vaccination clinics were or soon will also be held at: