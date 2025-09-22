Doctors urge vaccinations amid uptick in mpox cases in Chicago area

Doctors are warning that mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, cases are spiking in the Chicago area.

Experts spoke about the increase and who is most at risk, and what to do if diagnosed.

"There were waiting lists, and then there were vaccines way on the other side of the city," Dr. Travis Gayles said.

Dr. Gayles, who is the CEO of Howard Brown Health, said he remembers 2022 well. That's when the Chicago Department of Public Health was seeing nearly 150 cases of mpox a week.

The disease starts with flu-like symptoms, and most people develop a bumpy, painful rash.

"When people ask what is the symptom that causes the most discomfort, it's the pain associated with the rash and the bumps," he said.

Three years ago, CBS News Chicago spoke with Carson Twitchell after both he and his partner contracted mpox. He said he wouldn't wish any part of the experience on his worst enemy.

The city's health department said since June, there have been 83 reported cases, but 24 of which have popped up in the last two weeks. They said all but one of the cases have been in men, and one person was hospitalized.

The department said while the spike in cases is small, it's nothing like we saw in 2022, but it is persistent. That's why they are urging people to get the vaccine,

"While we do see cases of monkeypox in individuals who have been vaccinated, the symptoms are much less severe than those who have been vaccinated versus those who have not been vaccinated at all," Dr. Gayles said.

Data showed that of the recent cases, 42% were fully vaccinated, 11% got one of two doses, and 47% had both shots of the mpox vaccine.

"I'm hopeful that even though we will see a number of cases across the board is that we won't see as significant an increase in the number of cases and certainly an increase in the severity of symptoms that folks experienced because more people have been vaccinated," Dr. Gayles said

He mentions that anyone can contract mpox, but gay men and transgender women are at the highest risk.

There is no curative treatment for the disease, and if one does get mpox, they're advised to isolate.