CPD issues alert of recent carjackings in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of recent carjackings in the Englewood neighborhood.

Each of the incidents happened during the afternoon hours during the month of June.

Police say two men approached the victims while displaying a handgun and demanded their vehicle and property. The thieves then fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.

Incident times and locations:

7100 Block of South Harvard Avenue on June 7 at 2:55 p.m.

600 Block of West 70th Street on June 13 at 3:42 p.m.

7400 Block of South Perry Avenue on June 22 at 3:31 p.m.

6800 Block of South Wentworth Avenue on June 22 at 4:20 p.m.

The suspects were described as African-American men between 20 to 25 years of age wearing brown hooded sweatshirts and Black Jeans.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380.