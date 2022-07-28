Receivers express confidence in Bears quarterback Justin Fields' growth

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Justin Fields enters Bears training camp as the no-doubt, number one quarterback, and that means more reps with his top targets.

On the second day of training camp, CBS 2's Marshall Harris tells us about the work Fields is putting in with his top targets.

"The way he moves, everybody else has to go with him or we won't go anywhere," said wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

Mooney believes Fields can take the Bears where they want to go. Two days into training camp, he's looking and sounding like a number one receiver.

"I've always wanted to train ... as if a walk-on was going to college," Mooney said. "I always wanted to work like that. My mindset has not changed. I still wanna be great, still want to be the best player, best receiver in the league. And I'll get that."

Tight end Cole Kmet pointed to valuable time working with Fields in Atlanta in the offseason as to why he's in a better rhythm with a now undisputed QB1.

"With a quarterback, the more time you get with routes and feel, the better off you're going to be," Kmet said. "Now we've had part of last year going into this whole offseason, OTA's, the six weeks we've had off, and now going into camp, it's just more time to grow with him."

Outside of Mooney and Kmet, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy saw a lot of drops in the Bears' second practice but he's not too concerned about that this early. He's more focused on execution or lack thereof. And he's adamant they have time to clean if up.

GORDON IMPRESSES

In a young secondary group, second-round pick defensive back Kyler Gordon isn't just following veteran safety Eddie Jackson's lead. The rookie is making an impression.

"He's just a freak athlete man," Jackson said. "If you could see him, like some of the plays he makes, it's not even his man. He's coming off his man making plays on the ball. Just seeing how very instinctive he is. He's smart. He's willing to learn."

Gordon himself said his transition to the NFL has been "pretty smooth."

"I'm just trying to take in and learn everything, as much as I can, all the little nooks and crannies, all the little wrinkles that I can," Gordon said. "All the little extra stuff. Thedetails that will give hints to what's gonna happen."

INTENSITY ON HIGH

Under new head coach Matt Eberflus, intensity has been set on high as demonstrated by the non-stop hustle from start to finish.

"The way guys came back in shape just shows a lot because I've never been around teams where you have some guys come back and they're lackadaisical, they're not in shape but you know everyone came back in shape, flying around," Jackson said.