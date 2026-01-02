Grandmother's deportation to Philippines halted due to medical concerns

A 70-year-old grandmother from the Philippines who was facing deportation on Friday morning has been allowed to remain in the country, after her removal was because of immediate medical concerns.

Rebecca Pinyerd's family was able to prove she was unfit to fly, even if that flight was meant to be her deportation.

She was scheduled to be deported to the Philippines on a flight from O'Hare International Airport, but her family said she suffers from a list of medical issues, including severe kidney disease, thyroid issues, and uncontrolled blood pressure.

They raised those issues to United Airlines, which subsequently cancelled her deportation flight because she wasn't fit to fly.

She has been returned to Clay County Jail in Indiana, where she has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, after more than 40 years in the U.S.

"Right now, as it stands, I am basking in the fact that my mother has not been put on that flight, because I was supposed to travel with her," said her daughter, April Lowe, who was prepared to fly with her as an escort.

Lowe said she hasn't been able to speak to her mom since their flights were cancelled.

Pinyerd's family admits she served 19 years in prison for drug charges after she was arrested more than 20 years ago.

"She did serve her time, she served 19 years, and she was let out on good behavior. So due process did its job then," Lowe said.

After she was released, Pinyerd was required to check in once a year with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

It was during one of those check-ins when she was taken into federal custody in March.

"My mother's medical situation is dire," Lowe said.

It was unclear why Pinyerd was detained in the first place. Her family said she has an active green card.

ICE has not responded to requests for comment. United Airlines declined to comment on Pinyerd's case.