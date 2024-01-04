Ready-to-eat charcuterie board from Sam's Club recalled

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 4, 2024 CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 4, 2024 03:55

(CBS DETROIT) - You'll want to check your fridge if you recently purchased a ready-to-eat charcuterie board from Sam's Club because it may be recalled.

Fratelli Beretta USA Inc. has recalled over 11,000 pounds of "busseto foods" brand charcuterie boards, according to the USDA.

It's over a possible salmonella contamination.

USDA

The recalled boards were made on Oct. 30, 2023, and were shipped to Sam's Club distribution centers in Illinois, Georgia, Ohio, and others.

If you purchased these boards, you are being asked to throw them away or return them to the Sam's Club where you purchased them, officials said.