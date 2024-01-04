Watch CBS News
Local News

Ready-to-eat charcuterie board from Sam's Club recalled

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 4, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 4, 2024 03:55

(CBS DETROIT) - You'll want to check your fridge if you recently purchased a ready-to-eat charcuterie board from Sam's Club because it may be recalled.

Fratelli Beretta USA Inc. has recalled over 11,000 pounds of "busseto foods" brand charcuterie boards, according to the USDA

It's over a possible salmonella contamination.

Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. recall
USDA

The recalled boards were made on Oct. 30, 2023, and were shipped to Sam's Club distribution centers in Illinois, Georgia, Ohio, and others.

If you purchased these boards, you are being asked to throw them away or return them to the Sam's Club where you purchased them, officials said. 

First published on January 4, 2024 / 3:06 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.