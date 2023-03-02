For Read Across America, Englewood school logs extra books for art museum and Sox game tickets

After participating in Read Across America, Englewood school logs extra books winning trip to art mu

After participating in Read Across America, Englewood school logs extra books winning trip to art mu

After participating in Read Across America, Englewood school logs extra books winning trip to art mu

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the perfect day to curl up with a good book and celebrate Read Across America Day.

On Thursday, students at one Englewood school being celebrated for their love and reading, and their 730 hours of extra reading since the beginning of this year.

A fun surprise for 4th grader Danielle Bell, who read an extra 725 minutes in the past two months. She and her class at Dulles Elementary will be going to an art museum, thanks to Buddy's Helpers.

They also got a pizza party for being the highest reading class in the school.

High school athletes with Buddy's Helpers also read to first graders. They read so much, they will be going to a Chicago White Sox game as a reward.

"It's just a good feeling and I'm feeling like I'm reaching my students," said fourth grade teacher Betty Phelps. "And that's all I've ever wanted to do. Just pick up a book and read."

In the fall, student athletes across Chicago collected books and delivered them to the school, because it didn't have a library. So the teens created 24 mini libraries for classrooms there.