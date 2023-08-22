Family asks for 14-year-old boy's killer to come forward; 'I just want some justice for my child'

Vigil held for 14-year-old boy shot and killed over the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mourning a 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed over the weekend in Calumet Heights, a family made a heartbreaking plea on Monday.

"I want to know who. Who did this to my son? Who? Come forward, whoever did this. Please. I just want some justice for my child," Rayjon Harshaw's mother said at a vigil for her son on Monday evening.

Rayjon was shot and killed during a robbery Saturday night near 87th and Cregier, just two days before the start of his freshman year of high school.

"All he did was play basketball. His bookbag was packed for school today that he didn't go to. And somebody walked up to him, took his cell phone. That wasn't enough. You took his cellphone, and you shot my baby," said his aunt, Athena Harshaw, who was his legal guardian.

No one was in custody Monday night.

Rayjon was one of at least 16 teenagers shot across the city over the weekend.