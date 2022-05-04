CHICAGO (CBS)-- Ravinia Festival tickets go on sale Wednesday morning.

Stevie Nicks, Sting, Pitbull with special guest Iggy Azalea, Diana Ross and Erykah Badu are among the 50 artists performing at the summer music festival in Highland Park.

Common and Sheryl Crow are also among the 100 concerts at Ravinia Festival.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m.

You can buy tickets and see the full summer concert lineup on the Ravinia Festival website.