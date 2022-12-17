Ravenswood Light Up Nights holiday walking tour kicks off

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood is getting in on the holiday spirit with Ravenswood Light Up Nights.

The annual lights festival by the Ravenswood Neighbors Association resumed Friday evening. It will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The event features a self-guided tour of elaborately decorated homes competing for a "Best in Glow" competition. Local businesses will also have food and drink promotions, special events, and a chance for prizes.

The festival is bounded by Ashland, Montrose, Damen, and Lawrence avenues. Warming stations will be set up throughout the neighborhood with hot chocolate and other hot beverages. You'll also run into Santa on a bicycle and even the Grinch.

Participating businesses include:

Amy's Candy (4704 N. Damen Ave.), offering sweet treats until 8 p.m.

(4704 N. Damen Ave.), offering sweet treats until 8 p.m. Ballroom College (4011 N. Ravenswood Ave.), offering holiday-themed dance classes and free hot cocoa.

(4011 N. Ravenswood Ave.), offering holiday-themed dance classes and free hot cocoa. Begyle Brewing (1800 W. Cuyler Ave.), offering a warm space and a cool beer, with specials for the festival.

(1800 W. Cuyler Ave.), offering a warm space and a cool beer, with specials for the festival. Bon Femmes (4917 N. Damen Ave.), open until 8 p.m. with last-minute gifts for sale.

(4917 N. Damen Ave.), open until 8 p.m. with last-minute gifts for sale. Byron's Hot Dogs (1701 W. Lawrence Ave.), offering a hot dog to keep that energy going on the walk.

(1701 W. Lawrence Ave.), offering a hot dog to keep that energy going on the walk. Hazel (1835 W. Montrose Ave.), featuring a pop-up Friday and Saturday night from Hilary's Cookies + Lincoln Square Ice Cream. Free hot cocoa bombs will be available.

(1835 W. Montrose Ave.), featuring a pop-up Friday and Saturday night from Hilary's Cookies + Lincoln Square Ice Cream. Free hot cocoa bombs will be available. KOVAL Distillery (4241 N. Ravenswood Ave.), offering drink specials – including the "Light Up the Night" with Amburana Rye, raspberry butter fat wash, allspice, lemon, and rhubarb bitters.

(4241 N. Ravenswood Ave.), offering drink specials – including the "Light Up the Night" with Amburana Rye, raspberry butter fat wash, allspice, lemon, and rhubarb bitters. Ponnopozz (4839 N. Damen Ave., offering free hot cocoa on Saturday night until 9 p.m.

(4839 N. Damen Ave., offering free hot cocoa on Saturday night until 9 p.m. Ravensgoods (4703 N. Damen Ave.), offering local and unique artisan items until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday!

(4703 N. Damen Ave.), offering local and unique artisan items until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday! Redline VR Bar (4702 N. Ravenswood Ave.), offering visits to Santa's Winter Wonderland. You can even buy a ride in Santa's sleigh in the virtual reality world.

(4702 N. Ravenswood Ave.), offering visits to Santa's Winter Wonderland. You can even buy a ride in Santa's sleigh in the virtual reality world. Spoken Cafe (1812 W. Montrose Ave.), offering specials such as Boudin Biscuits with Pepper Jelly, Warm Snickerdoodle Cookies, Mini Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Tartes, and Gingerbread lattes.

For more information, follow this link.