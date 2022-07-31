Watch CBS News
Rapper Lil Durk injured on stage during Lollapalooza set

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular rapper says he is taking a break to recover after he was injured on stage in a frightening incident at Lollapalooza. 

A pair of pyrotechnic effects exploded right in Lil Durk's face during his performance. He stumbled backward, a bit stunned, and his DJ could be heard asking if he was alright. 

He shook it off and continued his set. 

But he posted an update Sunday on Instagram with a message for his fans saying he is going to focus on his health. 

