Rapper Lil Durk injured on stage during Lollapalooza set
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular rapper says he is taking a break to recover after he was injured on stage in a frightening incident at Lollapalooza.
A pair of pyrotechnic effects exploded right in Lil Durk's face during his performance. He stumbled backward, a bit stunned, and his DJ could be heard asking if he was alright.
He shook it off and continued his set.
But he posted an update Sunday on Instagram with a message for his fans saying he is going to focus on his health.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.