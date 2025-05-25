Rangers stop 6-game slide by edging White Sox

Adolis García hit a two-run double in a three-run ninth inning, and the Texas Rangers stopped a six-game slide with a 5-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Jake Burger hit a two-run homer for the Rangers, who had dropped seven of eight overall. Shawn Armstrong (2-1) got four outs for the win, and Robert Garcia worked a rocky ninth for his second save.

The Rangers' ninth-inning rally started when Josh Jung was hit by a 0-2 fastball from Jordan Leasure (0-4). Burger followed with a double to put runners on second and third.

After Alejandro Osuna struck out, Kyle Higashioka reached on an error on first baseman Lenyn Sosa. Jung scored, tying it at 3, and García followed with a drive into the gap in left-center.

The White Sox got one back on Michael A. Taylor's RBI double in the bottom of the ninth. But Garcia picked Taylor off and Vinny Capra flied to the warning track in left for the final out.