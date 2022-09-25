Randolph Street Market bringing vintage merchandise to West Loop Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Whether you're looking for a special treasure, an adorable antique, or just some good local food - the iconic Randolph Street market is bringing it all to you.

175 vintage and antique dealers are back in the West Loop with goods in all styles.

Vintage and modern art, décor, jewelry, fashion, and more.

Tickets are $15 dollars and new this year parking is available on site.

The fun runs today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Randolph near Ada.