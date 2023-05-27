Watch CBS News
Local News

Randolph Street Market celebrating 20th anniversary in West Loop this weekend

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Randolph Street Market Festival is back for 20th year in West Loop
Randolph Street Market Festival is back for 20th year in West Loop 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Randolph Street Market Festival is back in the West Loop and celebrating 20 years.

More than 200 vendors will gather at Plumber's Hall showcasing antiques, art, handmade goods, and more.

Guests can also enjoy food, drinks, and live music.

The market runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets start at $12. Children 12 years old and younger get in free.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 10:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.