Randolph Street Market celebrating 20th anniversary in West Loop this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Randolph Street Market Festival is back in the West Loop and celebrating 20 years.
More than 200 vendors will gather at Plumber's Hall showcasing antiques, art, handmade goods, and more.
Guests can also enjoy food, drinks, and live music.
The market runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets start at $12. Children 12 years old and younger get in free.
