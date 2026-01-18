Some Rams' fans made the trip to Chicago for playoff games with Bears. Can they brave the cold?

For those who couldn't make it in person to bear the cold elements or didn't want to pay the price to go to Soldier Field, bars all over Chicago are hosting watch parties.

The cold, however, didn't stop dedicated Los Angeles Rams fans from coming to the Windy City.

All week, there has been funny content all over social media of Rams players and fans coming to the tundra. A few spoke on whether they are ready for Sunday night's matchup.

Rams players and fans came from an unseasonably warm winter in Los Angeles. But are they built to bear down in these windchills?

"A lot of my friends bailed because of the weather, but my pops here is ride or die with me," said Rams fan Chris Ballesteros.

Chris and Rocky Ballesteros showed the few pieces of cold-weather gear they plan to wear, including boots, face covers, and a hat, to prove their blood runs blue and gold.

"I noticed the Bears fans have these nice warm thick jackets with Bears logo on it, we don't really have that. We don't really come from that weather," Chris said.

"Welcome to Chicago, Chicago cold is real," said Dr. Nicholas Cozzi.

Dr. Cozzi with Rush University Medical Center said because Rams fans are experiencing a nearly 80-degree temperature difference, they, along with other fans heading to the game, need to layer up and drink alcohol in moderation.

"That's because your body is acclimatized, it's used to that California heat," he said. "A hoodie is not a winter coat in Chicago. We are dressing for Chicago cold, not California winter."

"I filled up an entire suitcase with the layers I am wearing tonight!" said Kaia Quijano.

Quijano says she's prepared as one of the few Rams fans who will be at Soldier Field.

"Far and few, I think I've seen one since I've been here," Chris said.

And while they say Chicago fans have been hospitable, the best way for Rams fans to acclimate is to temper all winning expectations.

"The fans are good and have been treating us warm, as warm as they can," Rocky said.

The Bears sent out a weather advisory, informing visitors that warming stations are available, they can bring battery-operated clothing, and buy handwarmers. Other Chicagoans, however, will be rooting for their teams from the comfort of their home or at a warm bar down the street.