Ramp closures coming as Kennedy Expressway work goes on

Those who take the Kennedy Expressway will have to prepare for yet another headache.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that four outbound ramps are scheduled to close for repairs later this month.

On Monday, May 19, the outbound Kennedy Expressway on-ramp from Ogden Avenue will close. The outbound Kennedy off-ramp to Division Street will follow that Wednesday, May 21.

On Monday, May 26, the outbound off-ramp to Ohio Street will close, and on Wednesday, May 28, the on-ramp from Keeler Avenue will follow.

The first three closures will each last about a week. The Keeled Avenue on-ramp closure will last about two weeks.

IDOT said there will be additional ramp closures announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, IDOT also announced Tuesday that the reversible express lanes are set to close as part of the Kennedy reconstruction project for parts of two consecutive weekends.

They will close from 10 a.m. Friday, May 9, to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 10, and from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 17, and also 6 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 18.

These closures are necessary to relocate fiber lines in preparation for the future installation of new overhead signs at Kedzie and Belmont avenues, IDOT said.

These closures are expected to result in heavy congestion.

Kennedy Expressway construction work has been back in action this spring after a break, with work in the outbound lanes. This third phase of the Kennedy reconstruction project aims to repair 19 bridges, repatch pavement, fix overhead signs, and add LED lights.

The two left lanes have been closed since March, so drivers can only take the two right lanes to O'Hare International Airport, and the express lanes to the Edens Expressway, from the Loop.