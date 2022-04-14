While raising funds for refugees, some worry about conflict fatigue when it comes to sympathy for Ukraine

Some worry about conflict fatigue when it comes to sympathy for Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- To help Ukrainians escaping violence amid the war in that country, CBS 2 has partnered with the Illinois Broadcasters Association to raise money for UNICEF.

Wednesday marked the last day of the fundraiser. It ended at 11 p.m.

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, it has been two months since the first Russian attack on Ukraine. Those with ties to Ukraine worry about conflict fatigue; that our community will forget about the ongoing atrocities of the war. And the war has shown no signs of slowing down.

Victoria Cooper says two months into the war, she has never stopped worrying about her family in Chernihiv, Ukraine.

"The fact that they have escaped is nothing short of a miracle," Cooper said.

For 30 days while Chernihiv was occupied by the Russian army, Cooper's parents hid in cramped quarters where they were given a bucket of water daily. Their home has now been destroyed.

"We were all very nervous," Cooper said. "Part of me didn't want to believe it."

At the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art, at 2320 W. Chicago Ave. in Ukrainian Village, Steve Robinson with New Media Productions has been broadcast for hours. He has raised thousands of dollars for the children of Ukraine.

Cooper said this work matters to her family living through this war.

"In the face of such violence, that the world has kind of forgotten them," she said.

In the face of conflict fatigue, Cooper worries the support won't continue – as the war has shown no sign of slowing down.

"I'm afraid that Americans, or Western society as a whole, will want to get back to their more comfortable lives," Cooper said.

Meanwhile in Daley Plaza Wednesday, accompanied by violins, protesters lay out shoes and toys as a reminder of the hundreds of kids who have been hurt in the war in Ukraine – and the 186 who have been killed.

"They're covered in paint to represent the torture of the pain all of the families and children went through," said Tonya Sompalli of Help Ukraine Together.

Both women say they will never stop fighting to end the war – and they hop the Chicago community continues its support.

"This massacre must be known and stopped," said Sompalli.

"Every generation of Ukrainians has to fight," added Cooper. "It seems like this particular generation is dying for it en masse."

The call to action to donate to UNICEF was in progress through the day and into the night Wednesday. The money will help migration centers for refugees forced to flee Ukraine.

The goal was $150,000.