CBS 2 and UNICEF partner to help families escaping the violence in Ukraine

CBS 2 and UNICEF help families leaving Ukraine 01:13

CHICAGO (CBS) -- To help the people who are escaping the violence in Ukraine, CBS 2 is partnering with the Illinois Broadcasters Association to raise money for UNICEF in support of Ukraine.

It's the last day of the fundraiser. UNICEF is not just raising money, but is doing work on the ground in Ukraine to help the many children and families seeking refuge.

Every dollar goes to support them directly, whether it be clean water, education supplies, mental health assistance and beyond.

"One of the things that's been such a great tool are "blue dot" centers along border points, so as moms and kids are leaving the country they can sit down to rest learn about where they're headed next or kids can have a place to play," said Beth McCostlin of UNICEF USA Philanthropy.

So far, $ 100,000 has been raised so far. The goal is $150,000. If you want to help millions of Ukrainians displaced by the war, click here or visit unicefusa.org/illinois

We ask you join all of us here at CBS 2 as we come together to support UNICEF and make a difference.

First published on April 13, 2022 / 11:55 AM

