Freezing rain, then a very wet Wednesday morning rush

By Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With steady temperatures in the middle 30s, fog has developed. 

Poor visibility is likely for the rest of Tuesday and into Tuesday night. 

The fog will stay in place until rain moves into our area very early Wednesday.

When the next system arrives from the south, a milder air mass will be in place. So it will be a rain event for the Wednesday morning rush. 

Rain begins before daybreak, lingers for the morning rush, and breaks up around lunchtime. There could be up to 1/2" of rain in the southern counties and into northwest Indiana.

A mild trend is on the way with warmer than average temps in the 10-day outlook.

 TONIGHT: FOG. RAIN BY DAYBREAK. LOW 35.

WEDNESDAY: RAIN LIKELY, ESPECIALLY IN THE MORNING. HIGH 38.

THURSDAY: RAIN SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH AROUND 40.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on January 23, 2024 / 1:22 PM CST

