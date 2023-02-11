Rainbow Push, Moms of Chicago hosting forums for mayoral candidates Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the race for Chicago mayor continues, there are two chances today for candidates to make their case to voters.

Rev. Jesse Jackson is hosting the candidates at the Rainbow Push Coalition's Peoples' Agenda forum.

The forum is from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the New Beginnings Church near 66th and King Drive.

Jackson says candidates will be asked hard questions about public safety, economic development, education, and more.

Then later today, the group, Moms of Chicago, is holding a forum.

Candidates will be asked about improving public safety and public schools along with addressing the health and economic disparities across Chicago neighborhoods.

It's scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Logos Baptist Assembly near 108th and Halsted.

It's not clear which candidates will attend the two forums.