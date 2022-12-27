Watch CBS News
33rd annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast aims to support STEM education

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Rainbow PUSH Coalition is hoping to give local students the tools they need to be the next generation of leaders in technology.

"Every child deserves a high-quality public education. Every child deserves the right to all of the tools that are available," said Rainbow PUSH senior advisor Rev. Janette Wilson.

Rainbow PUSH kicked off its campaign for the 2023 Martin Luther King Scholarship Breakfast on Tuesday. The breakfast is set for Jan. 16, but organizers want to get the word out early to garner more support.

This year's theme is "Blueprint For Life." The goal is to help more students of color pursue an education in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics.

Since it launched in 1991, the breakfast has handed out more than $8 million in scholarships.

