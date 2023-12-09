Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain to start then dry, cooler afterward

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers first, cool and dry weather after
Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers first, cool and dry weather after 02:06

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The weekend kicks off warm with showers, but things become cooler and drier afterward. That will then continue to dominate most of the forecast.

A cool but very sunny week ahead. Highs will stay mostly near 40 and lows in the 20s. Warmer temperatures return by the end of the week.  

Today:

Showers early, then cooling down through the day.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy. Low 31.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. High 37.

