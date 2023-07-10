Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain to return tomorrow
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storm chances return to our area tomorrow, especially in the heat of the afternoon.
Temperatures on Tuesday will reach the middle 80s before the cool front crosses our area, shifting the winds off the lake and bringing rain, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
We will see that happening around the 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. timeframe. Temperatures will fall through the 70s with the passage of the front.
Waves of rain will be around on Wednesday, with an 80% chance of activity.
TONIGHT: FAIR & WARM. LOW 69.
TUESDAY: AFTERNOON STORMS. HIGH 86.
WEDNESDAY: RAIN & THUNDER. HIGH 77.
