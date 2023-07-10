Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain to return tomorrow

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storm chances return to our area tomorrow, especially in the heat of the afternoon.

Temperatures on Tuesday will reach the middle 80s before the cool front crosses our area, shifting the winds off the lake and bringing rain, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

We will see that happening around the 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. timeframe. Temperatures will fall through the 70s with the passage of the front.

Waves of rain will be around on Wednesday, with an 80% chance of activity.

TONIGHT: FAIR & WARM. LOW 69.

TUESDAY: AFTERNOON STORMS. HIGH 86.

WEDNESDAY: RAIN & THUNDER. HIGH 77.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 3:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

