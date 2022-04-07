Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain, snow mix possible overnight

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers in the evening, rain and snow mix Friday morning 02:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Patchy rain this evening, then a slight chance for a rain and snow mix overnight. Lows in the mid-30s.

Rain mixed with wet snow is likely Friday, especially in the morning. Some accumulating snow is possible, but mainly on elevated surfaces and grassy areas. Rainfall amounts will be generally under a quarter of an inch. Highs on Friday will be in the low 40s.

A sprinkle or flurry is possible Saturday morning, then mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s in the afternoon.  

Mid to upper 50s on Sunday, but cooler along the lake with temperatures only in the 40s. Showers Sunday evening, then storm chances Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will reach low 70s on Tuesday.

TONIGHT:

A slight chance for showers and light snow. Cloudy & breezy. Low: 35°

FRIDAY:

Cloudy, damp and breezy. A rain and snow mix likely. High: 42°

SATURDAY:

A morning shower or snow flurry, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High: 44°

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 7, 2022 / 5:38 PM

