Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain showers for first half of weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Grab the umbrellas as wet weather will impact the first half of the weekend. Cloudy skies will wrap up the second half.
Breezy with a few flurries on Monday. Temperatures drop a bit to start the week but warm up by the end of the week.
Today:
Rain likely. High 48.
Tonight:
Rain ending. Low 40.
Tomorrow:
Mostly cloudy. High 48.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.