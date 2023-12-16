Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain showers for first half of weekend

First Alert Weather: Rain showers with upper 40s for highs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Grab the umbrellas as wet weather will impact the first half of the weekend. Cloudy skies will wrap up the second half.

Breezy with a few flurries on Monday. Temperatures drop a bit to start the week but warm up by the end of the week.

Today:

Rain likely. High 48.

Tonight:

Rain ending. Low 40.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. High 48.

