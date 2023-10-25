Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain returns to the area

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers through the weekend

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers through the weekend

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers through the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Waves of rain are likely to return overnight and linger tomorrow.

CBS

CBS

It will be breezy with southwest winds gusting 20 to 30 mph, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

CBS

This flow will keep temperatures on the mild side and keep things wet since the front to the west has turned stationary.

CBS

CBS

Eventually, it will cross the area at the end of the workweek.

The weekend will be noticeably cooler. A reinforcing shot of chilly air arrives for next week.

TONIGHT: RAIN RETURNS. LOW 62.

THURSDAY: RAIN LIKELY. BREEZY. HIGH 72.

FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGH 72.

CBS