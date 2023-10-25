Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain returns to the area
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Waves of rain are likely to return overnight and linger tomorrow.
It will be breezy with southwest winds gusting 20 to 30 mph, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
This flow will keep temperatures on the mild side and keep things wet since the front to the west has turned stationary.
Eventually, it will cross the area at the end of the workweek.
The weekend will be noticeably cooler. A reinforcing shot of chilly air arrives for next week.
TONIGHT: RAIN RETURNS. LOW 62.
THURSDAY: RAIN LIKELY. BREEZY. HIGH 72.
FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGH 72.
