Rain returns Friday for Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A rainy day is ahead for the Chicago area.

Showers develop for the morning commute and continue for most of the day. Rain begins to taper by the evening, but a few showers linger overnight -- especially near the lake.

Rain totals will be in the 1 to 1.5" range before ending early Saturday.

Sunshine returns Saturday with highs in the 40s.

A warming trend starts on Sunday and continues into the week. Highs will reach the 60s by Tuesday.

Don't forget to spring forward on Sunday.