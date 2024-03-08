Watch CBS News
Rain returns Friday for Chicago area

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Rain returns Friday in Chicago
Rain returns Friday in Chicago 02:13

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A rainy day is ahead for the Chicago area. 

Showers develop for the morning commute and continue for most of the day. Rain begins to taper by the evening, but a few showers linger overnight -- especially near the lake. 

Rain totals will be in the 1 to 1.5" range before ending early Saturday. 

Sunshine returns Saturday with highs in the 40s.

A warming trend starts on Sunday and continues into the week. Highs will reach the 60s by Tuesday. 

Don't forget to spring forward on Sunday. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 5:20 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

