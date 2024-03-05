Rain lingers early Tuesday morning in Chicago, cooler day ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A wet start to the day with a few thunderstorms possible.

Rain tapers off by 7 a.m. but standing water and flooding remains a concern for Tuesday morning commuters. Slicks driving conditions have been reported throughout the Chicago area.

Tuesday's highs will be in the 40s with breezes from the north. The coolest conditions will be in areas near the lake.

Another chilly start Wednesday, but temperatures climb to the 50s by the afternoon.

Cooler weather lingers through the end of the week. Rain chances increase late Friday into Saturday.