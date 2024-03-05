Watch CBS News
Weather

Rain lingers early Tuesday morning in Chicago, cooler day ahead

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Rain lingers Tuesday morning
Rain lingers Tuesday morning 02:40

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A wet start to the day with a few thunderstorms possible. 

Rain tapers off by 7 a.m. but standing water and flooding remains a concern for Tuesday morning commuters. Slicks driving conditions have been reported throughout the Chicago area.  

Tuesday's highs will be in the 40s with breezes from the north. The coolest conditions will be in areas near the lake. 

73975502-7e1f-4ac7-994c-ac0aeb19d8f1.png

Another chilly start Wednesday, but temperatures climb to the 50s by the afternoon. 

82623561-6c6d-4559-b879-abd242b5983c.png

Cooler weather lingers through the end of the week. Rain chances increase late Friday into Saturday. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 5:36 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.