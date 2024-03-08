Rain continues into Friday night across Chicago area, but a dry Saturday expected
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As low pressure travels across the Chicago area, rain continues into tonight. Once the cold front crosses the area, a dry slot forms into Saturday morning.
By the afternoon, the chilly northwest flow may generate enough instability to create spotty rain or snow showers. Then, expect it to clear up for Sunday.
Don't forget! We "spring forward" at 2 a.m. on Sunday.
TONIGHT: BREEZY & WET. LOW 36.
SATURDAY: BREEZY & COOLER. SPOTTY AFTERNOON RAIN OR SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 43.
SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 48.