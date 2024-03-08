Watch CBS News
Weather

Rain continues into Friday night across Chicago area, but a dry Saturday expected

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Widespread showers coming Friday
Widespread showers coming Friday 02:44

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As low pressure travels across the Chicago area, rain continues into tonight. Once the cold front crosses the area, a dry slot forms into Saturday morning. 

low-temps.png
CBS
3-day-part.png
CBS

By the afternoon, the chilly northwest flow may generate enough instability to create spotty rain or snow showers. Then, expect it to clear up for Sunday. 

futurecase.png
CBS
high-temps.png
CBS

Don't forget! We "spring forward" at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

weekend-forecast.png
CBS

TONIGHT: BREEZY & WET. LOW 36.

SATURDAY: BREEZY & COOLER. SPOTTY AFTERNOON RAIN OR SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 43.

SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 48.

7-day-forecast.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 2:24 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.