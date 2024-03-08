Rain continues into Friday night across Chicago area, but a dry Saturday expected

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As low pressure travels across the Chicago area, rain continues into tonight. Once the cold front crosses the area, a dry slot forms into Saturday morning.

CBS

CBS

By the afternoon, the chilly northwest flow may generate enough instability to create spotty rain or snow showers. Then, expect it to clear up for Sunday.

CBS

CBS

Don't forget! We "spring forward" at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

CBS

TONIGHT: BREEZY & WET. LOW 36.

SATURDAY: BREEZY & COOLER. SPOTTY AFTERNOON RAIN OR SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 43.

SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 48.

CBS