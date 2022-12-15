First Alert Weather: Rain dries out, colder temps through the day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Continued gloomy and now colder conditions!

Early morning rain/snow wraps up as clouds linger. Scattered snow showers from now through Saturday from time with patchy dustings possible.

Temperatures tomorrow will barely make it into the 30s with blustery breezes. Looking ahead toward some sunshine in the weekend forecast, mainly on Sunday!

TODAY: BLUSTERY AND COLD WITH SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: WINDY AND COLDER LOW: 29

TOMORROW: COLDER W/ FLURRIES/SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS HIGH: 31

