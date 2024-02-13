Enjoy the outdoors before rain arrives in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s Tuesday night.

Expect it to be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s.

The next storm system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Rain will be likely late Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. There's a chance some rain will be mixed with snow, but mainly to the north of Chicago near the Wisconsin state line.

Plan on a wet Thursday morning commute. Scattered light snow showers are in the forecast for Friday with colder temperatures in the low 30s.

Colder Saturday with low 30s, then turning milder by Sunday.

