Watch CBS News
Weather

Enjoy the outdoors before rain arrives in Chicago

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Warm weather hug on Valentine's Day
Warm weather hug on Valentine's Day 01:45

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s Tuesday night. 

lows-tonight-adi-7.png
CBS

Expect it to be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s.

early-thu-am.png
CBS
highs-tomorrow-adi-7.png
CBS

The next storm system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning. 

3-panel-daypart-tomorrow.png
CBS

Rain will be likely late Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. There's a chance some rain will be mixed with snow, but mainly to the north of Chicago near the Wisconsin state line. 

Plan on a wet Thursday morning commute. Scattered light snow showers are in the forecast for Friday with colder temperatures in the low 30s. 

futurecast-graf-precip-accum-adi-1.png
CBS

Colder Saturday with low 30s, then turning milder by Sunday.

7-day-forecast-pm-19.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 3:32 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.