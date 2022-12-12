Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain chances late Tuesday

By Albert Ramon

Chicago First Alert Weather: Gloomy day
Chicago First Alert Weather: Gloomy day 02:09

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the low 30s. We'll be mainly dry tonight and for much of tomorrow. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 40s.

CBS

Rain chances increase after sunset on Tuesday, and will be widespread Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will be milder in the mid 40s. Shower chances linger through Wednesday night. A few locations may exceed and inch of rainfall.

CBS

It will be cold enough for a rain and snow mix on Thursday with highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s Thursday night. Even colder with a chance for snow shower on Friday with highs in the mid 30s.

CBS

Upper 20s and mostly cloudy this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 32°

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain after dark. High 42°

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, wet and windy. High 47°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 3:33 PM

