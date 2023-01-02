Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain brings a mild Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain overnight brings a mild Tuesday. It only lasts briefly before January temps return.
Tonight:
Rain likely, especially after midnight. Low near 40.
Tomorrow:
Rain showers, especially in the morning. Warmer with a wide spread in highs (40s north of Chicago, to 60s south side of Chicago).
EXTENDED
Even after temperatures drop behind Tuesday night's cold front, the highs will still be warmer-than-average through the rest of the forecast.
