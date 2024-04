Rain and snow showers continue Thursday in Chicago, sunshine returns Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another day of rain and snow showers before sunshine returns on Friday.

Temperatures climb to the 40s on Thursday with a wintry mix changing to rain by the afternoon.

Highs reach the 50s on Friday and Saturday with sunshine.

The next chance for light rain is on Sunday.

A gradual warming trend is ahead next week as highs reach the 60s.