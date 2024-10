CHICAGO (CBS) —A beautiful fall day is ahead of a round of rain Thursday night.

Thursday's highs will be in the mid-60s, with increasing clouds later in the day. Rain chances increase around 11 p.m. and continue into the overnight hours.

It's clear for an afternoon sundry, cooler weekend with warming temperatures next week.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. By early next week, highs for Tuesday will close in on 80.