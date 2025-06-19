Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel considering run for president, Crain's reports

Former Chicago Mayor and Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel is reportedly considering a run for president in 2028.

In an interview with Crain's Chicago Business, Emanuel said he's looking at the Democratic field and what he could contribute.

The former mayor has been making the media rounds, talking about what the party needs to do to bring voters back to its caucus.

For him, he said that includes focusing on so-called kitchen table issues and not worrying about political correctness.

Emanuel has been coy about his possible plans for his political future since leaving his ambassador post at the end of the Biden administration. He also hasn't ruled out another run for mayor in 2027, or a run for governor in 2026 if Gov. JB Pritzker doesn't seek a third term.

Former Illinois Republican Party chairman Pat Brady said Emanuel confirming he's considering a run for president in 2028 might amount to nothing more than "testing the waters."

"His message, it's not like the rest of the Democrats' message. He's much more centrist, kind of what Bill Clinton did in '92, and I think he's probably testing to see how well-received that is, because there's some people who don't want to hear that message," Brady said.

Compared to recent presidential races, Brady said he expects the Democratic field in 2028 to be a bit more moderate.

"Yes, in '92, Bill Clinton basically saved the Democratic Party by bringing it back to the center, and I think that's what Ambassador Emanuel, Mayor Emanuel is trying to do, but that may be an uphill climb, because a party like the Republican Party may have moved into a different direction," Brady said. "The Democrats have to take a good hard look at themselves. They lost to Donald Trump twice, twice; probably one of the weakest candidates the Republicans have put up in the party's history, and twice they lost to him, so they've got to take a good look at what they're doing."

Brady said, for Democrats to win in 2028, he believes they need to start focusing on kitchen table issues to win over middle class voters who supported Trump in 2024.o

