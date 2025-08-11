Watch CBS News
Raging Bull at Six Flags Great America closing temporarily for "major refresh"

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Fans of the popular Raging Bull ride at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, still have time to enjoy the roller coaster before its temporary closure this month.

In a social media post, the park announced the ride will be closing temporarily for a full repainting.

The coaster opened in May of 1999. It is 202 feet tall and 5,057 feet long, making it the tallest and longest coaster, according to the park's website

While the coaster is closed, attendees can also check out Wrath of Rakshasa, which opened in May. 

The last day to ride the Raging Bull roller coaster will be Monday, Aug. 18. 

The park did not say how long the ride will be closed for the project. 

