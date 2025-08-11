Raging Bull at Six Flags Great America closing temporarily for "major refresh"

Fans of the popular Raging Bull ride at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, still have time to enjoy the roller coaster before its temporary closure this month.

In a social media post, the park announced the ride will be closing temporarily for a full repainting.

The coaster opened in May of 1999. It is 202 feet tall and 5,057 feet long, making it the tallest and longest coaster, according to the park's website.

While the coaster is closed, attendees can also check out Wrath of Rakshasa, which opened in May.

The last day to ride the Raging Bull roller coaster will be Monday, Aug. 18.

The park did not say how long the ride will be closed for the project.