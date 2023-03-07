Sneaky raccoon caught squeezing into Wisconsin barn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Oh those sneaky raccoons!

This chunky caper was caught on camera going headfirst, then tail first into a Wisconsin barn. Former CBS 2 photojournalist Paul Wheeler captured the sneaky varmint on his property.

Wheeler said he propped the door open a mere 3 inches for the cats on the farm to get in and out, but then this guy pushed his way in and overstayed his visit for 15 hours.

Wheeler, affectionately known as "Wheels," is enjoying his second year of retirement and loving life on the farm.