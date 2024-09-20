Rabid bats found in two Cook County, Illinois suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County on Friday was investigating two rabid bats found just this week in the Chicago suburbs.

According to the Cook County Department of Animal and Rabies Control, the bats were both found Monday.

One was found in the 8800 block of West 73rd Street in southwest suburban Justice, while the other was found in the 800 block of Elder Road in south suburban Homewood.

Cook County usually finds about 25 rabid bats a year. So far this year, there have been six.

Rabies is always deadly for unvaccinated pets, and can be dangerous for humans. Bats are the most common spreaders of the disease.

The deadly rabies virus affects the brain and nervous system. Anyone who gets bitten by a wild animal should seek medical attention – as rabies treatment needs to begin a few days after exposure.

A bat that is active during the day, is spotted on the ground, or can't fly is more likely to be rabid.

Anyone who discovers a bat at home should avoid killing or releasing the animal. Local animal control or the local health department should be contacted to determine the next steps.

But public health officials note there is no reason to fear bats in general.

Bats play an essential role in pest control, pollinating plants, and dispersing seeds. Recent studies estimate that bats eat enough pests to save more than $1 billion per year in crop damage and pesticide costs in the United States corn industry alone, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.